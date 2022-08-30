[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 22

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink’s single “Pink Venom” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 22, according to the publication on Monday in the US.



This is the highest spot for a K-pop female act, although the group’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” ranked No. 13 on the chart in 2020. The previous record holder was Blackpink’s “How You Like That” at No. 33.



“Pink Venom” is the pre-release from the quartet’s upcoming second studio album “Born Pink” that is due out on Sept. 16. It also topped both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global excl. US.



Meanwhile, the band won Best Metaverse Performance at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last week with its in-game concert for Battle Ground Mobile. Lisa won the best K-pop category with solo work “LaLisa” from September last year. Blackpink’s single “Pink Venom” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 22, according to the publication on Monday in the US.This is the highest spot for a K-pop female act, although the group’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” ranked No. 13 on the chart in 2020. The previous record holder was Blackpink’s “How You Like That” at No. 33.“Pink Venom” is the pre-release from the quartet’s upcoming second studio album “Born Pink” that is due out on Sept. 16. It also topped both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global excl. US.Meanwhile, the band won Best Metaverse Performance at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last week with its in-game concert for Battle Ground Mobile. Lisa won the best K-pop category with solo work “LaLisa” from September last year. Ex-NU’EST Baekho to put out solo album: report



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Baekho, formerly of NU’EST, will debut as a solo musician next month, according to a local media report on Tuesday.



Agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed the news following the report.



He has been writing and producing a number of songs for the band including main tracks “Bet Bet,” “Love Me,” “I’m In Trouble” and “Inside Out,” spanning across genres. He also was the main vocalist of the five-member act that disbanded in March this year putting an end to its 10-year-old career. Baekho and Minhyun renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment.



Since the disbandment, the performer has been busy appearing in musicals – such as “Altar Boyz” and “Equal” -- and variety shows. Last month, he greeted fans on his own for the first time at a three-day fan meet event in Seoul. The event was held in time for his birthday. Baekho, formerly of NU’EST, will debut as a solo musician next month, according to a local media report on Tuesday.Agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed the news following the report.He has been writing and producing a number of songs for the band including main tracks “Bet Bet,” “Love Me,” “I’m In Trouble” and “Inside Out,” spanning across genres. He also was the main vocalist of the five-member act that disbanded in March this year putting an end to its 10-year-old career. Baekho and Minhyun renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment.Since the disbandment, the performer has been busy appearing in musicals – such as “Altar Boyz” and “Equal” -- and variety shows. Last month, he greeted fans on his own for the first time at a three-day fan meet event in Seoul. The event was held in time for his birthday. Kep1er to host 1st fan meet event in October



(Credit: Wake One/Swing Entertainment)



Girl group Kep1er will greet fans at its first fan meet event on Oct. 10, announced agency Wake One/Swing Entertainment on Tuesday.



The event dubbed Kep1ernat will be broadcast live as well for the nonet’s fans from around the world.



The multinational group was formed through the audition program “Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga” and put out its first EP “First Impact” in January. The EP sold 200,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop girl group. Lead track “Wa Da Da” generated 100 million streams on Billboard Japan, becoming the third K-pop act to achieve the feat following BTS and Twice.



On Sept. 7, the group will officially debut in Japan with single “Fly-Up.” It will hold its first showcase in the country over the following weekend. Girl group Kep1er will greet fans at its first fan meet event on Oct. 10, announced agency Wake One/Swing Entertainment on Tuesday.The event dubbed Kep1ernat will be broadcast live as well for the nonet’s fans from around the world.The multinational group was formed through the audition program “Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga” and put out its first EP “First Impact” in January. The EP sold 200,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop girl group. Lead track “Wa Da Da” generated 100 million streams on Billboard Japan, becoming the third K-pop act to achieve the feat following BTS and Twice.On Sept. 7, the group will officially debut in Japan with single “Fly-Up.” It will hold its first showcase in the country over the following weekend. Loona’s YeoJin faints during Mexico concert



(Credit: Block Berry Creative)