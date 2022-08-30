 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Scientists develop world's 1st therapy for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Aug 30, 2022 - 14:47       Updated : Aug 30, 2022 - 16:11
Image of electroceutical treatment for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (DGIST)
Image of electroceutical treatment for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (DGIST)
Researchers have developed the world’s first electroceutical technology that can be used to treat the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology said Tuesday.

CMT disease is a group of inherited disorders that cause nerve damage. Its common symptoms are weakness in the legs and feet, loss of muscle bulk and curled toes. Although CMT is one of the most commonly inherited neurological disorders -- found in about one in 3,000 people -- there are no approved treatments for it yet.

A team of researchers led by Kim Min-seok, a new biology professor at DGIST, discovered a specific electrical stimulation condition that can recreate myelin -- an insulating and protective layer that forms around nerves -- in a mouse model.

The researchers found that the electrical stimulation improved the abnormalities in the distribution of protein and cholesterol in the myelin membrane. After three weeks of electrical stimulation treatment, the mouse’s movement abilities, which declined due to CMT, were enhanced as the mouse’s damaged myelin was restored.

“The essence of this study is that it confirmed the possibility of treating incurable peripheral neuropathy, which has no therapy, with electroceutical technology for the first time,” said Kim. “We hope that the research results will expand to the development of electroceuticals that can treat 2.8 million patients suffering from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.”

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114