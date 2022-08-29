Korea, Mongolia to strengthen strategic partnership, cooperate on rare earth supply

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin shakes hands with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on Monday afternoon, after delivering a handwritten letter from South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during his courtesy call in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Monday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)



South Korea and Mongolia vowed to join efforts for peace in the region and agreed to bolster their strategic partnership in their first bilateral foreign ministers’ meeting held in eight years in Ulaanbaatar on Monday.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his Mongolian counterpart, Batmunkh Battsetseg, to agree on establishing a joint center on rare earth metals, aimed at boosting their bilateral ties in regards to economic security field. They also discussed on a range of issues involving regional security, North Korea and supply chain resilience, among others.



In a joint press conference following their bilateral meeting, Park and Battsetseg revealed that they agreed on establishing the joint institute to enhance cooperation on rare earth materials. Mongolia would be providing the land, and South Korea would use its official development assistance funds.



“(We) will push actively for measures to cooperate (with each other) to gain synergies from the combination of South Korea’s infrastructure and such minerals and resources, abundant in Mongolia, as rare earths for high-tech semiconductors and displays, and rare metals for batteries,” Park said during the joint press conference.



Battsetseg reiterated on their agreement and said they would seek for synergies between Mongolia’s natural resources and Korea’s advanced technologies.



“I hope to actively cooperate (with Mongolia) to open the next 30 years (of the relations),” Park said in his opening speech of the foreign ministers’ meeting.



“The Yoon Suk-yeol administration aims to make Korea a globally pivotal state that can contribute to freedom, peace and prosperity. We seek to work together with Mongolia, which shares the values of democracy and human rights, for peace and prosperity of the region and the international society.”



The Mongolian foreign minister also welcomed Park, saying his visit to Mongolia would provide a precious opportunity for the two countries to bolster their strategic partnership.



Park took off to Mongolia for a three-day trip on Sunday. It has been eight years since a Korean foreign minister visited Mongolia for a bilateral meeting. It is also the first time for a high-ranking official to visit the country since Korea and Mongolia elevated their bilateral ties to a “strategic partnership” in September last year.



In his courtesy visit to Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on Monday afternoon, Park delivered a handwritten letter from South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.





South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin shakes hands with his Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg in the bilateral meeting held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Monday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)