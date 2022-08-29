KT&G to build new packaging factory in Sejong

KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in (right) and Choi Min-ho, Sejong City Mayor pose for a photo after an MOU on Friday at the Sejong City Hall. (KT&G)
South Korean tobacco company KT&G said Monday it plans to build a new eco-friendly tobacco packaging factory in the central administrative hub of Sejong City.
Under the 180 billion won ($133.5 million) project, the factory will be constructed at Sejong Mirae Industrial Estate, a government-developed area for local manufacturing companies, by 2025.
KT&G said the factory will produce tobacco packaging such as cigarette papers and boxes, based on a cutting-edge logistics automation system and a digital printing process.
It aims to receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, an eco-friendly certification by using renewable energy including solar energy and upgrading infrastructure for air (pollution) and wasted water, the company added.
“With the eco-friendly factory, we plan to contribute to making Sejong a green city, and also putting in extra efforts in supporting the underprivileged and other corporate social responsibility activities,” said a KT&G official.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)