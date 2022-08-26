Leading filmmakers call for fair remuneration

A compilation of photos shows, from top left, directors Kang Je-kyu, Kang Yoon-sung, Kim Han-min, Kim Yong-hwa and Yoon Je-kyun. (KOFIC)
Leading voices in the Korean film industry will gather at the National Assembly Members’ Office Building on Wednesday to seek their rights as content creators, the Directors Guild of Korea said Friday.
Five acclaimed directors will discuss the issue of revising the Copyright Act, and call for fair remuneration and guarantee of directors’ rights, the statement said.
The current copyright law stipulates that the rights to cinematographic works “shall be presumed to have been transferred to the producer of the cinematographic work unless otherwise expressly stipulated.”
Kang Je-kyu of “Shiri” (1999) and “Taegukgi” (2004), Kang Yoon-sung of “The Outlaws” (2017), Kim Han-min of “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (2014) and “Hansan: Rising Dragon” (2022), Kim Yong-hwa of series “Along with the Gods” (2017, 2018) and Yoon Je-kyun of “Haeundae” (2009) and “Ode to My Father” (2014) will participate as panelists.
Actor-director Yoo Ji-tae will host the discussion while Cannes-winning director Park Chan-wook will deliver a congratulatory address.
The discussion is jointly hosted by the DGK and Yoo Jung-ju, a lawmaker of the Democratic Party of Korea.
Rep. Yoo will give a presentation on the need for the amendment of the related law.
About 200 people from the DGK and the Screenwriters Guild of Korea will also attend.
By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com
)