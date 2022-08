Starting out as a commercial model, to a big star in the Philippines, Chanty Videla put a stop to her successful career back home to become a K-pop idol @Lapillus | From what made her love Kpop so much to her goals as a Kpop star, check out the video for more!

By

Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)

Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)