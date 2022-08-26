Industrial giants boast hydrogen tech at H2 Meet

Visitors watch a hydrogen fuel cell drone designed by Hyundai Motor Group at the H2 MEET 2022 held at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The world’s largest exhibition exploring the potential of hydrogen in the field of mobility kicked off in Korea on Wednesday, bringing industrial giants from in and out of the country with their latest technological achievements.

H2 Mobility Energy Environment Technology, or H2 Meet in short, is the world’s only hydrogen industry exhibition. It was organized to bolster the country’s technological innovation in the hydrogen sector ranging from the energy’s production, storage, transportation and utilization, organizers said.

"The government will establish a solid hydrogen economy ecosystem and further develop the Korean hydrogen industry to lead its way into the global market," said Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in an opening speech for H2 Meet. "We will actively support businesses which aim to produce clean hydrogen overseas, and build an infrastructure that safely distributes and supplies hydrogen."

A total of 241 experts, government officials, institutions and companies from 16 countries are participating in the four-day event taking place at Kintex, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. Foreign participants included Canada's Ballard Power Systems, US gas and chemical company Air Products and Swedish power systems provider KraftPowercon.

Among the local exhibitors was Hyundai Motor Group, the country’s top automaker that brought hydrogen-powered vehicles and mobility tools such as a hydrogen electric police bus, hydrogen electric truck cleaning cars, and sprinkler cars.

Steel giant Posco Group also showcased seven booths dedicated to developing the company’s individual value chain of hydrogen business.

Doosan Fuel Cell, a South Korean fuel cell company, brought its latest hydrogen fuel cell system named “tri-gen,” which can simultaneously produce hydrogen, electricity, and thermal energy on site. The system is set to become a cheap charging solution for hydrogen and electric vehicles, according to the company.

Textile-to-energy giant Hyosung also presented its blueprint for producing and distributing liquefied hydrogen in the exhibition.

SK E&S, a major liquefied natural gas provider, is displaying its hydrogen-fueled forklift co-developed with Doosan Bobcat, along with an electrolysis equipment model which can split water to extract and produce hydrogen.