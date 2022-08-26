 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open higher ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 26, 2022 - 09:38       Updated : Aug 26, 2022 - 09:38
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's stock market opened higher Friday as investors awaited the gathering of central bankers in the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.82 points, or 0.4 percent, to trade at 2,487.08 as of 9:15 a.m.

Investors will be closely looking for the clue into the pace and the scale of the US central bank's monetary tightening plan at the meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, slated for Friday (US time), where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech.

Overnight, the US stock market closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.98 percent, the S&P 500 gained spiked 1.41 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 1.67 percent.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks opened higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.34 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution went up 0.98 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.91 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem increased 1.62 percent.

Hyundai Motor traded flat, and battery maker Samsung SDI declined 0.34 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,334.10 won against the US dollar, up 1.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114