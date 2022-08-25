Samsung SDS to join NIST’s post-quantum cryptography project

Samsung SDS headquarters in Seoul
Samsung SDS said Thursday it is joining a post-quantum cryptography project led by a cybersecurity center at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the US, along with a slew of global tech firms like Amazon Web Service, Cisco and Microsoft.
The project, called Migration to PQC or post-quantum cryptography, aims to replace the current cryptographic algorithms, especially public-key cryptography, to better protect digital information in the era of quantum computing.
Once access to practical quantum computers becomes available, the company said, all public-key algorithms and associated protocols will be vulnerable to criminals and competitors. The project develops replacement of hardware, software and service that are resistant to quantum computer-based attacks.
Samsung SDS, the sole participant from South Korea, will adopt its own firewall product using cryptographic algorithm detection technology developed by its subsidiary Secui. The technology is designed to detect vulnerable cryptographic algorithms in numerous devices and applications in network infrastructures.
The company also plans to offer support for its cloud clients in their shift to quantum-resistant algorithms across their cloud infrastructures and applications.
Adding to post-quantum cryptography, Samsung SDS said it has secured its prowess in homomorphic encryption, another security technology for quantum computing that analyzes encrypted data without access to the secret key.
“Samsung SDS’ joining the NIST project is a recognition of its technological prowess in the field of security,” said Lee Sang-wook, senior vice president at Samsung SDS. “We will ramp up efforts to come up with quantum-resistant products and services in collaboration with other participating companies in the project.”
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)