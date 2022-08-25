Hyundai Rotem wins W755.7b train car order in Egypt

This file photo provided by Hyundai Rotem shows a subway train built by the South Korean company. (Hyundai Rotem)

Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has received a 755.7 billion-won (US$560 million) order for subway train cars in Egypt.

Under the deal signed with Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), Hyundai Rotem will supply subway train cars for the No. 2 and No. 3 subway lines in Cairo by 2028, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing. (Yonhap)