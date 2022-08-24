Koreans debate which price is right for beloved fried chicken

People receive buckets of fried chicken at a deli counter on the basement floor of an E-mart in Eunpyeong-gu, northern Seoul, on Tuesday. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)



Supermarkets in South Korea engaging in a price war on fried chicken is a welcome development for consumers like Shin Kyung-ja (not his real name) amid the soaring cost of living.



The 64-year-old was among the 40 or so people standing in line outside an E-mart in Eunpyeong-gu, northern Seoul, an hour before its opening.



They were waiting to buy a bucket of fried chicken offered at a special price of 5,980 won ($4.50) per bucket. Twice a day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the superstore has been selling a limited quantity of fried chicken -- between 40-50 buckets -- in a promotional event that started last week, an E-mart official said.



“It’s far cheaper than those sold at fried chicken franchises in my neighborhood,” Shin said. A typical bucket of fried chicken of a similar size offered at the big three franchise brands costs around 20,000 won.





People wait in line to buy cheap fried chicken at an E-mart in Eunpyeong-gu, northern Seoul, Monday. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)





Shin’s queue ticket, which is needed to buy a bucket of fried chicken. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)