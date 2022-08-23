 Back To Top
National

Uzbekistan to hold International Ziyarah Tourism Week

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Aug 23, 2022 - 13:44       Updated : Aug 23, 2022 - 13:58
Ziyarah Tourism Week leaflet (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
Ziyarah Tourism Week leaflet (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
Uzbekistan will hold the International Ziyarah Tourism Week from Nov. 1-7 in different regions of Uzbekistan.

The country will host exhibitions of religious books published in Uzbekistan, works of religious scholars and the Quran, Islamic calligraphy, Naqshband crafts and themed souvenirs showcasing modern Islamic architecture at the Bahauddin Naqshband Memorial Complex and Naqshband Crafts Center in Bukhara.

Regional events will comprise of a conference on the Islamic heritage of Uzbekistan under the theme of “Scientific Heritage of Mahmoud Al Zamakhshari” in the center of Itchan Kala, “Instructions of Najmiddin Kubro” in Khiva and “Halol turizm,” a festival for folk melodies and songs in the Silk Road-Samarkand region, and a sightseeing tour of the city of Bukhara.

The week, Uzbekistan will also host a roundtable on the Islamic economy and an exhibition of Uzbekistan’s national clothes. There will also be an excursion to the Hazrati Imam Complex in Tashkent to promote thematic souvenirs with a closing gala concert in Tashkent City.
The Gur-Emir Mausoleum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan at early morning. Burial place of famous statesman and commander Amir Temur (1336-1405), founder of the great Timurid Empire. (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul
The Gur-Emir Mausoleum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan at early morning. Burial place of famous statesman and commander Amir Temur (1336-1405), founder of the great Timurid Empire. (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul
Ziyarah Tourism Week aims to utilize pilgrimage tourism potential and showcase features that highlight Uzbekistan as one of the most important centers of world civilization.

Uzbekistan is making efforts to be renowned among the world community and international organizations, diversify pilgrimage tourism services and increase tourism exports.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
