Relax and space out at Han River park

2019 Hangang Space-out Competition (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Hangang Space-out Competition is returning to the banks of the Han River after a two-year break.



The Sept. 4 event will crown a champion who can remain the “most stable” while staring into space for 90 minutes.



The competition, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the event’s founder, Woopsyang, aims to show people the relaxing value of doing nothing, challenging the idea that spacing out is a waste of time.



This year, in particular, participants can watch the Moonlight Rainbow Fountain at Jamsu Bridge, which has been temporarily transformed into a pedestrian-only bridge.



Participants are not allowed to eat, sleep or speak during the competition. Instead, they can hold up a colored card to signal their needs: red for a massage when feeling sleepy, blue for water, yellow for fanning and black for other requirements.





