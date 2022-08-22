Samsung to expand Bespoke lineup in Europe

Samsung’s Bespoke built-in kitchen line (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Monday it is unveiling a wider lineup of its Bespoke home appliances at the upcoming IFA trade show in Germany in a renewed sales push in the European market.
The Bespoke brand, launched in 2019, has revamped Samsung’s home appliance strategy. Its unique modular concept allows users to customize the material, color, size and door configurations of home appliances.
Its flagship refrigerator has seen almost 2 million unit sales worldwide since its debut in 2019, and 2 of every 3 Samsung refrigerators sold on its home turf was a Bespoke model. In Europe alone, Samsung said sales of Bespoke refrigerators surged sixfold over the past year without disclosing the exact sales figure.
More recently, it is expanding its presence in the built-in market, its strategic focus in Europe.
Taking the IFA event as a marketing launchpad next month, Samsung plans to debut a range of new Bespoke appliances in Europe, including the artificial intelligence-powered oven in the third quarter and the new premium Infinite Line in December.
As part of efforts to enhance consumer loyalty there, a 20-year guarantee will be newly offered for key parts like inverter compressors and motors for its appliance products from this year.
“Samsung’s Bespoke brand is leading the home appliance trend in Europe,” said Yang Hye-soon, senior vice president at Samsung’s home appliance business division. “The new Infinite Line and other kitchen appliances will help us secure a firmer footing in the market.”
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)