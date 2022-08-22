Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week

President Yoon Suk-yeol holds a news conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 17, 2022, on the occasion of his 100th day in office. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose for the second straight week, a poll showed Monday, in a positive sign that his rating may be recovering from unusual lows following his pledge to listen to the people in a press conference marking his first 100 days in office.

In the poll of 2,011 voters conducted by Realmeter from Tuesday to Friday, 32.2 percent gave a positive assessment of his job, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week. It marked the second straight week in which his approval rating rose after edging up to 30.4 percent from 29.3 percent a week earlier.

Yoon's disapproval rating slipped 1.4 percentage points to 65.8 percent.

"We will have to monitor for another week or two to determine whether it is a solid recovery but at least the ratings have hit the lowest point in the short term," the pollster said.

Yoon, who began his term with an approval rating of about 50 percent, has seen the figure tumble to below 30 percent amid an unpopular policy proposal and criticism on his personnel picks for the presidential office and the government.

In a press conference marking his 100 days in office, Yoon said he will humbly uphold the public sentiment and will thoroughly look into the various problems that have been raised.

The favorability ratings for Yoon's People Power Party rose 1.8 percentage points to 37.6 percent, snapping a three-week decline and narrowing its gap with the main opposition Democratic Party, whose rating fell 2.7 percentage points to 44.4 percent.

The poll has a margin of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)