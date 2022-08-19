 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

S. Korea to preemptively deal with short-term foreign debt, capital flows

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 19, 2022 - 10:39       Updated : Aug 19, 2022 - 10:39
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea said Friday it plans to preemptively tackle a rise in the short-term foreign debt and volatility of cross-border capital flows as heightened external economic uncertainty could pose risks to its external soundness.

The government also said the pace of the South Korean currency's weakness against the US dollar is not steep, compared with other major currencies such as the yen and the euro.

"South Korea's external soundness remains relatively good even in the midst of heightened global uncertainty. But the global economic slowdown, volatility in energy prices and the Federal Reserve's rate hike drives could also pose risks to the external soundness," the finance ministry said.

Concerns about capital flight have increased as the Fed's aggressive rate hikes made US interest rates stand higher than Korea's borrowing costs.

Capital outflows are feared to further weaken the Korean currency against the dollar, putting upward pressure on inflation. The won has slid around 10 percent per dollar so far this year.

To preemptively tackle risks, the government said it plans to encourage public institutions to issue long-dated foreign currency-denominated bonds in an effort to reduce reliance on short-term debt.

It will also "flexibly" operate macroprudential measures, including rules on banks' foreign exchange forward positions, in a bid to curb excessive cross-border capital movements.

South Korea's external debt hit a record high in the second quarter, driven by an increase in short-term liabilities amid growing financial market volatility.

The country's foreign debt came to $662 billion as of end-June, up $7.9 billion from three months earlier, according to central bank data.

Its short-term debt that matures in a year rose $8.9 billion on-quarter to $183.8 billion.

"The country's short-term debt rose this year, led by banks, but local banks have adequate capacity to repay foreign debt, given their FX liquidity conditions," the ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114