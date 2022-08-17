US bill puts the brakes on Hyundai, Kia’s green push

US President Joe Biden (center) signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Group’s ambitious green push has hit a snag in the all-important US market as US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a new bill that has immediately scrapped subsidies for electric vehicles made outside America.
Under the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, up to $7,500 of tax credits will be offered to “Made in US” EVs from the day, with an aim to pull up the portion of eco-friendly EVs to 50 percent of all car sales in the local market by 2030.
Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia that have no production base in the US cannot benefit from the hefty incentives that are considered crucial for consumers to purchase EVs.
The bill is a serious blow for the Korean automotive duo, considering their robust EV sales in the US, one of the fastest-growing EV markets.
In the January-June period, Hyundai became the second-largest EV maker in the US with 27,000 units sold after Tesla. The Korean carmaker also ranked third globally in car sales by selling 3.29 million vehicles, a first feat for the nation’s largest carmaker.
“Hyundai Motor and Kia will have to restructure their US launch and marketing plan for EV portfolio, a critical issue as it involves US manufacturing and battery procurement ... which cannot be fixed, realistically, right away,” said professor Kim Pil-soo of automotive engineering from Daelim University.
In May, Hyundai Motor Group said it would build EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Bryan County, Georgia, but the production won’t start until the first half of 2025. The Korean carmaker’s US factories located in Alabama was set to manufacture the electrified GV70 model from October, but getting consent from its labor union would take longer than expected.
The bill also includes provisions aimed at preventing use of battery parts or critical minerals imported from China.
Starting next year, more than 40 percent of mining, processing and assembly activities involved in battery production must take place in North America and in countries that have signed free trade agreements. The proportion would rise to 80 percent by 2027.
Also, more than 50 percent of the battery components must be made in North America.
According to the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade, Korean battery makers -- LG Energy Solution, SK On, Samsung SDI -- which hold around 30 percent of the global market, imported more than 80 percent of key minerals like nickel, cobalt, manganese or aluminum, from China in 2020.
Both industry stakeholders and the South Korean government are concerned that the bill puts non-US carmakers at a disadvantage.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry said last week that it has expressed concerns to the US about the potentially discriminatory nature of the tax breaks and highlighted the fact that it could potentially violate World Trade Organization rules and the bilateral free trade agreement between the two countries. The ministry also held a meeting with battery makers last week to seek solutions.
“The best-positioned companies would be market leader Tesla, which has been preparing for long period of time to bring the supply chain to the US.
Facing much bigger hurdles are firms like Toyota, with heavy reliance on supply chains that do not meet the guidelines in the legislation,” said an industry insider who requested anonymity.
Last week, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association sent a letter to the US House of Representatives, requesting the US to include EVs and battery components manufactured or assembled in South Korea on the list of those eligible for US tax benefits, citing the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)