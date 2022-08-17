Dance competition Chumsaeng to welcome applicants from Sept. 1

A poster of Chumsaeng (Courtesy of Zinhipz Entertainment)
South Korea’s first dance management company, Zinhipz Entertainment, is launching a world dance competition titled “Chumsaeng.”
The label is home to Heady, the winner of JTBC’s dance survival program “Showdown,” Comet, Zooty Zoot, Teenie, Ogong, Starry and Javeline.
Under the slogan “dance is life,” Chumsaeng is a dance show with a difference. Instead of vying for the top spot, participants will use dance to express themselves and show the important role that dance has played in their lives.
“We seek to strengthen competitors’ creativeness and allow them to dance in a supportive environment where they can fulfill their dreams and express themselves through dancing,” the event’s organizer said in a press release.
The first round of applications will be open from Sept. 1-8, and the second application period will be from Sept. 13-20. Only 25 dancers will be selected from each application round. Those selected will perform in the final competition planned for October.
All dancers, regardless of age, gender, genre and nationality, are welcome to apply for the position. Those willing to participate must submit a self-introduction and a video of themselves dancing for at least two minutes via email.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)