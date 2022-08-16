Gangnam gets its first Imax screen

A view of the Imax theater at CGV Apgujeong (CJ CGV)
A new Imax theater opened at CGV Apgujeong on Tuesday, introducing the first Imax theater in the Gangnam area of Seoul, according to CJ CGV, the country’s largest multiplex cinema chain.
The company said its new Imax theater has 170 seats and five private boxes with two seats each, the first ever private boxes in an Imax theater.
To mark the opening of the latest Imax theater, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Nope” and “Bullet Train” will screen there Saturday.
Imax theaters were first introduced in South Korea by CGV in December 2005 at its Yongsan and Incheon branches. Their special screen structure offers an optimal environment for audiences to enjoy movies with enhanced visual and audio experiences, explained CGV.
CGV operates 20 Imax theaters in the country.
By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com
)