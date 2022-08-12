Yi Yuksa’s handwritten letters to be listed as cultural heritage

Yi Yuk-sa’s postcard written to his relative Shin Seok-cho, on July 1936 (CHA)

A collection of four hand-written letters and postcards by Yi Yuksa (1904-1944), a Korean independence activist and writer of resistance poetry, will be registered as cultural heritage, South Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration announced Thursday.



The letters were written during the Japanese colonial period, expressing hardships working for the country’s independence and his deep emotions to relatives and friends.



The collection includes a letter sent to his close relative Lee Sang-ha on June 6. 1930, when Yi was working as journalist for the Daegu branch of Jungwae-Ilbo. Yi describes in detail his life at the time, including events and thoughts that surround him.



In another letter to relative Lee Won-bong in November 1931, the poet describes his love and longing for family. A postcard sent to Yi’s dear friend Shin Seok-cho on July 1936, pledges everlasting friendship with the recipient.



The main building of Chondogyo Central Church Headquarters (CHA)