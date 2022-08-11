Independent thriller movie ‘Drown’ to compete with big budget films this summer

From left: Actors Kim Dae-gun, Kim Yeon-kyo, Kang Mal-geum and Lee Jong-ok pose after a press conference held on Tuesday at CGV Yongsan, Seoul. (KAFA)





While local theaters are packed with big-budget Korean films like “Hansan: Rising Dragon,” “Emergency Declaration” and “Alienoid,” director Lim Sang-su hopes his independent film “Drown” will attract moviegoers with its own charm.



“There are many good movies in theaters now. But I would like to emphasize the importance of the diversity of movies. We have a unique mysterious story and I think audiences will enjoy this,” actor Lee Jong-ok, who played protagonist Do-woo in the film, said during a press conference held Tuesday at CGV Yongsan, Seoul.



Director Lim’s “Drown” tells a story of motel owner Do-woo, who has to take care of his mother who lives with Alzheimer’s. Do-woo is having a hard time as his mother’s situation gets worse day by day. While Do-woo is sleeping, his mother suddenly disappears. Soon after, a young man named Ho-seung (Kim Dae-gun), visits the motel. Do-woo becomes suspicious of him but at the same time can’t help but grow closer to him.



The director also hoped that the audience would have fun guessing whether Ho-seung is an imaginary person that Do-woo created.



“If Ho-seung does not exist, Do-woo is the villain and if he exits, then Do-woo becomes the victim. This is an import plot of our movie,” the director said.



Before writing the script four years ago, Lim recalled being worried that he wouldn’t be able to debut as a director of a feature film after working in the industry for 10 years.





“Drown” directed by Lim Sang-su (KAFA)