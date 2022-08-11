[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Hunt



(Korea)



Opened Aug. 10



Spy-action



Directed by Lee Jung-jae



In the 1980s, two elite agents at the Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (Lee Jung-jae) and Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) chase after a North Korean spy who leaked top secret intel.



The agents go head-to-head in an intense confrontation and competition to prove their loyalty for the country and their respective units.



With their growing obsession to hunt down the spy, the agents start to suspect and investigate each other.





Emergency Declaration



(Korea)



Opened Aug. 3



Disaster-action



Directed by Han Jae-rim



Veteran detective In-ho (Song Kong-ho) investigates a suspected terrorist only to find out that he has already boarded a plane bound for Hawaii.



Jae-hyuk (Lee Byung-hun), a dedicated father with a fear of flying boards the same flight with his daughter. He becomes suspicious of a man who hovers around his daughter.



While panic-stricken passengers are trapped inside, those on the ground struggle to find a way to land the plane safely.





Hansan: Rising Dragon



(Korea)



Opened July 27



War



Directed by Kim Han-min



In 1592, Joseon loses its capital city, Hanyang, to Japan in just 15 days after Japan invaded the country, starting a six-year war known as the Imjin War. In a series of defeats, the Korean forces are on the verge of collapse and King Sunjo flees from the capital. While the Japanese navy gathers a large-scale force around Busan, Adm. Yi Sun-sin (Park Hae-il) prepares for a battle to turn the tide of war.





Minions: The Rise of Gru



(US)



Opened July 20



Animation



Directed by Kyle Balda



Young Gru (Steve Carell) plans to join a group of supervillains, “Vicious 6,” after its leader is ousted by other members. His ambitious scheme goes wrong when his interview turns disastrous, but he manages to steal the Zodiac Stone from the gang. While Gru and the Minions (Pierre Coffin) -- Kevin, Stuart and Bob -- go on the run, another newly introduced Minion, Otto, cannot keep the stone safe, causing Gru and the Minions to break up.