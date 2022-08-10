S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases jump to 4-month high, deaths tallied at 50

People wait for tests at a COVID-19 testing center in southeastern Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea reached a four-month high Wednesday, as the nation grapples with the fast spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.

The country added 151,792 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since April 13, when it reported 195,387 cases, bringing the total caseload to 20,845,973, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Of the new cases, 615 were from overseas.

Wednesday's figure is up from 149,897 the previous day and 119,886 from a week earlier.

The number of seriously ill patients also rose to 402, up from 364 on Tuesday.

The KDCA reported 50 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest since May 22, raising the death toll to 25,382. The fatality rate was 0.12 percent. (Yonhap)