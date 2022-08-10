 Back To Top
National

Nat'l Assembly speaker discusses nuclear exports, health cooperation with Romanian speaker

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 10, 2022 - 09:28       Updated : Aug 10, 2022 - 09:28
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (L) speaks with Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, president of the Romanian House of Deputies, during their meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday, in this photo released by Kim's office. (Yonhap)
BUCHAREST/SEOUL -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with Romania's House speaker and discussed nuclear reactor exports and health cooperation between the two countries, his office said Wednesday.

Kim held talks with Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, president of the Romanian House of Deputies, in Bucharest on Tuesday (local time). Romania is the second leg of a two-nation trip that has also taken him to Poland.

Kim proposed that South Korea and the United States take part in an 11 trillion-won ($8 billion) project to modernize and build nuclear reactors in Romania, while Ciolacu asked for cooperation in the health sector.

Kim also asked for Romania's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan. Ciolacu responded that he believes Romania will support South Korea in the competition and will push for an official announcement soon. (Yonhap)

