National

Navy sailor on trial on charges of National Security Act breach

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 8, 2022 - 09:34       Updated : Aug 8, 2022 - 09:34
Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)
Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)

A South Korean Navy sailor has been standing trial on charges of praising the North Korean political system and possessing materials "benefiting the enemy," Navy officials said Monday.

Last month, the Navy's prosecution indicted the service member at the Second Fleet on charges of posting online video clips and writings propagandizing the North, and possessing related materials, in an apparent breach of the National Security Act.

"The Navy plans to sternly deal with the case in line with the law and regulations following a court decision," the armed service said in a statement.

The sailor, whose name is withheld, is also purported to have used a television at the barracks to play a North Korean propaganda video in the presence of his fellows.

It remains unknown whether he has any link to the North, officials said. (Yonhap)

