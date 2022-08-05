Hollywood star Brad Pitt to visit Korea for ‘Bullet Train’ promotion

”Bullet Train“ stars Hollywood star Brad Pitt. (Sony Pictures)
Hollywood star Brad Pitt will visit Korea for the first time in eight years to promote his new film “Bullet Train” on Aug. 19.
Along with Pitt, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will also be in Korea before the release of the film here on Aug. 24. Taylor-Johnson is widely known to Korean fans for his appearance in hit films including “Tenet” and “The King‘s Man.”
The two actors will participate in a number of promotional events including a red carpet which is set to take place on Aug. 19, according “Bullet Train” distributor Sony Pictures.
This would be Pitt’s fourth visit to Korea. In 2011, Pitt first visited Korea to promote his film “Moneyball.” He came back two years later in 2013 for “World War Z” and again in 2014 for “Fury.”
For Taylor-Johnson, this will be his first visit to the country.
“Bullet Train” was created based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” written by Kotaro Isaka. Brad Pitt played Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who is on a mission to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto in Japan. Ladybug gets on a fast-moving bullet train and finds out there are other assassins onboard. The assassins all realize that they have the same mission.
Taylor-Johnson played Tangerine, a British assassin in the movie.
The film is directed by David Leitch, who is known for co-directing “John Wick” (2014). He also directed the films “Atomic Blonde” (2017) and Dead Pool 2 (2018).
