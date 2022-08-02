Asan Medical Center nurse dies after collapsing while on duty

Asan Medical Center in Seoul



A nursing staff member at Asan Medical Center, Seoul’s largest general hospital, died late last month after collapsing while on duty, local reports said Tuesday.



The reports, which were based on an anonymous post on Blind, a social app for workplace-related talk amongst verified workers, said the nurse fell unconscious in the wee hours of July 24, showing symptoms of a brain hemorrhage.





A captured image of a post on Blind about the death of a nursing staff member at Asan Medical Center.