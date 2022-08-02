Presidential office to look into allegation of Buddhist figure if necessary

President Yoon Suk-yeol takes a walk around a hotel with Kim Keon-hee during the NATO summit in Madrid, in this photo released by the presidential office on July 3. (Yonhap)

A presidential official said Tuesday it will look into an allegation of influence peddling by a Buddhist figure, who has reportedly claimed close ties with President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee.

The official made the remark after a Chosun Ilbo newspaper report that the Buddhist figure allegedly claimed he can use his connections with the first couple to help people get out of tax probes or exert influence on personnel appointments.

"If deemed necessary, we will check the facts and take measures," the official said, adding, "No specific investigation has been carried out in this case." (Yonhap)