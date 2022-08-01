 Back To Top
National

Opposition growing among teachers, parents to govt. plan to lower school entry age to 5

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 1, 2022 - 11:11       Updated : Aug 1, 2022 - 11:11
A child walks in the Children's Grand Park in Seoul's Gwangjin district on Sunday. (Yonhap)
A child walks in the Children's Grand Park in Seoul's Gwangjin district on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Opposition is growing among teachers and parents alike to the government's plan to move up the elementary school starting age by one year to 5 starting as early as 2025.

Reporting this year's key policy plans to President Yoon Suk-yeol last week, the education ministry said it will soon begin discussions on the plan to lower the school starting age from the current 6 to 5 and implement it in 2025 at the earliest upon social consensus.

Through the plan, the government seeks to take on more child care for young children against the backdrop of low birth rates, close education gaps and eventually help school graduates land jobs and start their careers earlier than now.

Many teachers and parents are, however, voicing objections to the plan that they say could further deepen already fierce competition for grades and put the burden of schooling on the intellectually unprepared 5 year olds.

On Monday, a total of 36 civic groups representing kindergarten and school teachers and parents planned to stage a protest rally in front of the presidential office to demand its withdrawal.

"Requiring the entry into an elementary school at age 5 is inappropriate given the level of little children's cognitive and emotional development," an official at the association of the civic groups said.

"It could also have negative side effects, such as advancing the starting age for competition for college entrance and private education," the official said.

Since Saturday, the civic groups have collected signatures, mostly online, for their petition calling for the withdrawal of the plan.

A labor union representing public kindergarten teachers nationwide was also to hold a separate rally against the plan in front of the presidential office later in the day.

Two major teachers' unions -- Korean Federation of Teachers' Association and Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union -- have also voiced objections over the weekend.

"Starting elementary school at age 5 is a policy that disregards young children's development," an official at the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union said, urging the government to "guarantee little children's rights to develop through play and networking with friends." (Yonhap)

