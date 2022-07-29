 Back To Top
Entertainment

Marvel’s Korean superheroes assemble in ‘Tiger Division’

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Jul 29, 2022 - 13:30       Updated : Jul 29, 2022 - 13:30
“Tiger Division” (Marvel Studios)
“Tiger Division” (Marvel Studios)

Marvel Comics’ Korean superhero squad will take center stage in their first solo series, “Tiger Division,” set to be released on Nov. 3.

Marvel announced a five-issue limited series for “Tiger Division” last week at San Diego Comic-Con.

The seven Korean superheroes are: Taeguekgi, the powerful patriot with a heart of gold; White Fox, a character based on the nine-tailed fox legend; K-pop star Luna Snow; mysterious sorceress Lady Bright; street-brawling demigod Mr. Enigma; living totem The General; and android Gun-R II.

Emily Kim, who created the Korean-American spider hero “Silk,” will lead the story of the defenders of South Korea.

“I’m so excited to be launching ‘Tiger Division’’s first limited series. As a lifelong fan of comics, I never thought I’d get a chance to write for an all-Korean group,” Kim said. “Hopefully it’s not the last, and there will be many more ‘Tiger Division’ stories to come.”

Creees Lee, who was in charge of drawing the Asian superhero cartoon “Marvel’s Voices: Identity,” will be the illustrator.

By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
