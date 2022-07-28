 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul shares open higher on eased uncertainty over Fed's rate hikes

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2022 - 09:50       Updated : Jul 28, 2022 - 09:50
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday as the US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a widely expected 0.75 percentage point.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 16.88 points, or 0.7 percent, to trade at 2,432.1 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Wrapping up a two-day meeting, the US central bank on Wednesday (US time) announced a three-quarters of a point rate increase to put its policy rate in a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent, the highest level since 2018, to curb inflation.

But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has hinted that it could slow the pace of the aggressive monetary tightening at some point.

The US stock market hailed the latest developments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.37 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 4.06 percent.

In Seoul, most big-cap shares traded higher, with the tech sector leading the market advance.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 0.65 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.5 percent.

Battery giant LG Energy Solution surged 1.14 percent, and Samsung SDI grew 0.36 percent.

Bio shares also gathered ground with Samsung Biologics advancing 2.02 percent and Celltrion increasing 0.53 percent.

But leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.02 percent, and LG Chem shed 0.88 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,308.75 won against the US dollar, up 4.55 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

