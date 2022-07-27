 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

Korea lose to Japan to finish runner-up at men's E. Asian football tournament

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2022 - 21:49       Updated : Jul 27, 2022 - 21:49
South Korea and Japan held a football match in Seoul, Wednesday (Yonhap)
South Korea and Japan held a football match in Seoul, Wednesday (Yonhap)


South Korea fell to Japan 3-0 to finish runner-up at an East Asian men's football tournament on Wednesday.

   South Korea conceded three goals in the second half in their last match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship held at Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Japan.

   It is the second consecutive defeat to Japan following the 3-0 loss in a friendly last year.

   South Korea wrapped up the four-nation tournament with two wins and one loss, placing second after host Japan.

   South Korea were flaccid throughout the match, getting only one shot on target.

   Goalie Jo Hyeon-woo made big saves in the 1st and 33rd minute, while Japanese forward Yuki Soma fired a low shot that hit the post in the 19th minute.

   Four minutes after the second half began, Soma scored the first goal of the match on a cross by midfielder Joel Chima Fujita.

   In the 63rd minute, Soma played a role in setting up Sho Sasaki's header to extend the lead to 2-0.

   Ten minutes later, Shuto Machino scored another goal to seal the 3-0 victory. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114