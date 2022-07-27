Korea lose to Japan to finish runner-up at men's E. Asian football tournament

South Korea and Japan held a football match in Seoul, Wednesday (Yonhap)





South Korea fell to Japan 3-0 to finish runner-up at an East Asian men's football tournament on Wednesday.



South Korea conceded three goals in the second half in their last match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship held at Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Japan.



It is the second consecutive defeat to Japan following the 3-0 loss in a friendly last year.



South Korea wrapped up the four-nation tournament with two wins and one loss, placing second after host Japan.



South Korea were flaccid throughout the match, getting only one shot on target.



Goalie Jo Hyeon-woo made big saves in the 1st and 33rd minute, while Japanese forward Yuki Soma fired a low shot that hit the post in the 19th minute.



Four minutes after the second half began, Soma scored the first goal of the match on a cross by midfielder Joel Chima Fujita.



In the 63rd minute, Soma played a role in setting up Sho Sasaki's header to extend the lead to 2-0.



Ten minutes later, Shuto Machino scored another goal to seal the 3-0 victory. (Yonhap)



