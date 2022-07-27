 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon launches Presidential Committee of National Unity

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2022 - 18:32       Updated : Jul 27, 2022 - 18:32
Former Democratic Party leader Kim Han-gil, head of the Presidential Committee of National Unity speaks at a press briefing held Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Former Democratic Party leader Kim Han-gil, head of the Presidential Committee of National Unity speaks at a press briefing held Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday launched a presidential committee tasked with promoting national unity across all sectors, including politics, the economy and culture.

   The Presidential Committee of National Unity is the first panel directly under the president to be launched since Yoon's inauguration in May. It is headed by former Democratic Party leader Kim Han-gil and composed of 24 members, including professors, former lawmakers and artists.

   "National unity is the most important driving force in conducting state affairs, and also very important in overcoming the multiple crises we face," Yoon said during the launch ceremony at the presidential office.

   "Unity is achieved on the basis of the sharing of values," he continued, citing freedom, human rights, the rule of law and solidarity.

   Yoon explained that he and his administration have called for a "new leap" for South Korean society that does not stop at economic growth but extends to breaking free from chronic patterns of low growth, making bold investments in the future and improving social mobility.

   "I believe that while people with completely different thoughts peacefully coexist, we should work to further spread universal values among our people and ensure they are shared to create the foundation for true unity," he said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114