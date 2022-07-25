N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 100: state media

This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2022, shows an employee disinfecting Haebangsan Hotel in Pyongyang. (KCNA)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 100, according to its state media Monday.

More than 50 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and at least 330 others are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak. (Yonhap)