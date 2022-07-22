[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to return with 7th EP next month

(Credit: IST Entertainment)



The Boyz will make a comeback with its seventh EP on Aug. 16, agency IST Entertainment announced Friday.



The EP comes about nine months after it released its third single “Maverick” that swept a series of television music chart shows and sold over 480,000 copies in the first week of sales. The single topped the iTunes top albums chart in seven regions and the titular track hit the iTunes worldwide songs chart at No. 17.



Since late May, the 11-member act has been touring the world, visiting six cities in the US from Los Angeles to Dallas. It then performed in four cities in Europe before flying over to Jakarta, Indonesia, and head to Bangkok this weekend.



In the first week of August, the band will hold three concerts in Seoul before hopping over to Japan for the rest of the tour.



Twice ready to celebrate Japan debut anniversary



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice will mark its fifth anniversary in Japan with special appearances on Japanese television.



The group will perform “Celebrate,” the titular track from its upcoming fourth studio album in Japan, for the first time on Asahi TV’s Music Station on Friday. On the following day, it will go live on NHK’s music program “Venue 101 Presents,” a special episode dedicated to mark the group’s anniversary.



The LP will be fully unveiled on July 27 and the lead single was dropped in advance last week. The single landed atop Line Music’s daily song top 100 chart for three days.



Separately, it will release its 11th EP, “Between 1&2,” on Aug. 26, about nine months after its third full album, “Formula of Love: O+T=<3,” that debuted at Billboard 200 at No. 3.



Kep1er tops 100m streams with debut single



(Credit: WakeOne/Swing Entertainment)



Rookie girl group Kep1er generated 100 million streams on Spotify with its debut single, according to agency Wake One and Swing Entertainment on Friday.



“Wa Da Da” fronted its debut EP “First Impact” that came out in January. The single topped the iTunes top songs chart in 11 regions and entered Billboard’s world digital song sales chart and hot trending songs chart. In April, the band earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with the song, in the shortest time for a debut song from a K-pop female idol group.



The accompanying music video surpassed 100 million views in about three months since its release.



The EP sold over 200,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop girl group’s debut album.



In September, nine-member group will officially debut in Japan with the single “Fly-Up” and will host a showcase.



Park Ji-hoon to greet fans in Japan



(Credit: Maroo Entertainment)