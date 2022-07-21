 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG Chem exports 1st plant-based phenol, acetone to German firm

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jul 21, 2022 - 14:23       Updated : Jul 21, 2022 - 14:23
LG Chem’s bio-balanced products (LG Chem)
LG Chem’s bio-balanced products (LG Chem)
LG Chem is exporting its first bio-balanced phenol and acetone products to Germany, the company said Thursday.

According to LG Chem, the exports that were made from biomaterials such as waste vegetable oil are eco-friendly products certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS.

The total amounts of exported phenol and acetone are 4,000 tons and 1,200 tons, respectively, to mark the largest single-export volume that have been certified by the ISCC PLUS. The products will be delivered to a German chemical firm through July and August.

Phenol is an early raw material for producing resins and polymers. Acetone is a solvent used in the production of cleaning agents and paint diluents, and also utilized as a raw material for construction materials such as artificial marble.

The German chemical firm will use LG Chem’s phenol and acetone at its Chinese and Thailand factories to produce highly functional plastics such as polycarbonate. LG Chem did not disclose the name of the German company.

As the demand for eco-friendly products increases across the globe, LG Chem said it expects to expand the business of selling ICSS PLUS products in the US and Europe in the future.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114