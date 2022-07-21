LG Chem exports 1st plant-based phenol, acetone to German firm

LG Chem’s bio-balanced products (LG Chem)
LG Chem is exporting its first bio-balanced phenol and acetone products to Germany, the company said Thursday.
According to LG Chem, the exports that were made from biomaterials such as waste vegetable oil are eco-friendly products certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS.
The total amounts of exported phenol and acetone are 4,000 tons and 1,200 tons, respectively, to mark the largest single-export volume that have been certified by the ISCC PLUS. The products will be delivered to a German chemical firm through July and August.
Phenol is an early raw material for producing resins and polymers. Acetone is a solvent used in the production of cleaning agents and paint diluents, and also utilized as a raw material for construction materials such as artificial marble.
The German chemical firm will use LG Chem’s phenol and acetone at its Chinese and Thailand factories to produce highly functional plastics such as polycarbonate. LG Chem did not disclose the name of the German company.
As the demand for eco-friendly products increases across the globe, LG Chem said it expects to expand the business of selling ICSS PLUS products in the US and Europe in the future.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)