Two-day int'l ocean forum opens in Incheon

An international ocean forum kicked off in the western port city of Incheon on Thursday to seek ways to further promote the maritime industry.

The two-day Incheon International Ocean Forum (IIOF) 2022 opened at Songdo Convensia in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, under the theme of "The World Calls, The Ocean Waves," bringing together maritime industry experts and businessmen from across the world.

The forum is hosted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Incheon metropolitan government, and organized by the Incheon Port Authority and South Korea's key newswire, Yonhap News Agency.

The opening ceremony was attended by Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, Yonhap CEO and President Seong Ghi-hong, and other dignitaries.

Historian, philosopher and best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari virtually delivered a keynote speech on how to make smart use of technology for mankind's prosperity.

Lee Hoe-sung, chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), gave an offline speech on "the role for a sustainable maritime economy."

The forum features five regular sessions, including one on changes in the global trade climate and the future of the maritime and port industry, and a special session on Incheon's opening as a port.

Organizers said the forum was under way both online and offline due to the spread of COVID-19. Keynote speeches and all sessions will be livestreamed. (Yonhap)