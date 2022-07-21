BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists

This photo provided by Big Hit Music shows BTS members Jin (2nd from L), Jimin (2nd from R), V (L) and Jungkook (R), with US producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco (C, bottom row) and rapper Snoop Dogg. (Yonhap)

Four BTS members -- Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- will drop a collaboration project with US producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco and rapper Snoop Dogg next month, the K-pop group's agency said Thursday.

The song "Bad Decisions" will come out Aug. 5 and will be included on Blanco's third full-length album set for release later in the year, Big Hit Music said.

"The collaboration was accomplished as Blanco offered to do so," the agency said. "Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook will show a new side that has not been shown before, as well as their unique vocal skills through the special collaboration project."

Blanco also teased the track through a video posted on his Twitter account Wednesday.

In the video, the BTS members answered "no" in unison when the American musician told the members that he wants to be in the band during a video call.

And then when Jimin said, "But we can make a song together," Blanco joyfully responded, "Let's make the best song in the entire world. Let's go!" (Yonhap)