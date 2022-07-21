 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Jul 21, 2022 - 10:00
This photo provided by Big Hit Music shows BTS members Jin (2nd from L), Jimin (2nd from R), V (L) and Jungkook (R), with US producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco (C, bottom row) and rapper Snoop Dogg. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by Big Hit Music shows BTS members Jin (2nd from L), Jimin (2nd from R), V (L) and Jungkook (R), with US producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco (C, bottom row) and rapper Snoop Dogg. (Yonhap)

Four BTS members -- Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- will drop a collaboration project with US producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco and rapper Snoop Dogg next month, the K-pop group's agency said Thursday.

The song "Bad Decisions" will come out Aug. 5 and will be included on Blanco's third full-length album set for release later in the year, Big Hit Music said.

"The collaboration was accomplished as Blanco offered to do so," the agency said. "Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook will show a new side that has not been shown before, as well as their unique vocal skills through the special collaboration project."

Blanco also teased the track through a video posted on his Twitter account Wednesday.

In the video, the BTS members answered "no" in unison when the American musician told the members that he wants to be in the band during a video call.

And then when Jimin said, "But we can make a song together," Blanco joyfully responded, "Let's make the best song in the entire world. Let's go!" (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114