[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Alienoid (Korea) Opened July 20 Action Directed by Choi Dong-hoon Guard (Kim Woo-bin) is an alien in charge of managing alien prisoners confined in mortal human brains on present-day Earth. His main job is to arrest prison breakers with his robotic colleague Thunder. One day, an alien prison-breaker runs away to the year 1390, late in the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392). While carrying out his duty in the past, Guard comes across a baby girl and Thunder brings her to the present time.



Elvis



(US)



Opened July 13



Drama



Directed by Baz Luhrmann



Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) is an ordinary 19-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a musician. He lives in one of the poorest parts of Mississippi. But one day, Elvis gets to sing on a small stage for a local radio station and his performance is incredible. Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who is working in the entertainment business, sees the performance and promises Elvis he will make him a star.



Thor: Love and Thunder



(US)



Opened July 6



Action



Directed by Taika Waititi



Thor (Chris Hemsworth) attempts to find inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by an intergalactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. Thor assembles a special team to fight against Gorr and uncover the mystery behind his enemy’s revenge.



Top Gun: Maverick



(US)



Opened June 22



Action



Directed by Joseph Kosinski



Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) returns to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program to train a group of young aviators. At first, the group, unaware of Maverick’s reputation, ignores his orders, but soon they are won over by his incredible flying skills. Under Maverick’s lead, the aviators train to go on a dangerous, life-threatening mission.