Scandal-ridden Kim Ga-ram removed from Le Sserafim

Le Sserafim’s Kim Ga-ram (Source Music)
Kim Ga-ram of rookie girl group Le Sserafim has been dismissed from the band as her agency decided to terminate its exclusive contract with the artist, who had been embroiled in bullying allegations.
The act’s management agency Hybe Labels on Wednesday released an official statement that read: “We extend our sincerest apologies to our fans and to those who have shown love and support to the group for causing you concern over the controversy involving the member (Kim).”
Following the company’s decision, Le Sserafim will continue its activities as a five-piece act.
“We will spare no effort to support the group to grow further as artists through their music and performance,” the statement further read.
A month prior to the girl group’s May debut, rumors of school bullying surrounding Kim had been raised. Several netizens claiming to be Kim’s former classmates took to online communities with several allegations. They alleged that Kim engaged in underage smoking and drinking, and bullied classmates at her middle school.
Source Music denied the allegations several times, while giving a legal warning on the spread of false information related to the case. Although the criticisms continued, the company once again claimed that Kim was also a “victim” of school violence.
In May, the company decided to halt all of Kim’s activities amid snowballing controversy over bullying allegations against her.
Meanwhile, Le Sserafim debuted under Source Music, an affiliate of Hybe Labels, as the first all-female act to be launched by the multi-label entertainment company.
The act debuted with the EP “Fearless” on May 2.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)