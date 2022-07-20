Xdinary Heroes say ‘Hello, World!’ with first EP

Xdinary Heroes’ first EP, “Hello, World!” (JYP Entertainment)
As temperatures begin to soar, rookie rock band Xdinary Heroes released its first EP, titled “Hello, World!” on Wednesday evening, adding a sweet ode to the season with the new album.
This marks the band’s return eight months after it last dropped its debut single, “Happy Death Day,” in December last year.
The rookie rock band under JYP Entertainment’s artist label Studio J is just the agency’s second pop-rock band to debut in nearly six years, following Day6.
The six-piece act‘s name is short for “Extraordinary Heroes.” And as the name suggests, the band‘s main phrase is “We Are All Heroes,” aiming to show and convey various sounds to fans in and out of the country.
Under the motto that everyone in this world can be a hero, Xdinary Heroes aims to put out songs and words about those who have dreams and talk about stories of heroes in people’s daily lives.
Hoping to show that Xdinary Heroes is a band composed of ordinary guys in their 20s who can become heroes because of their passion for music, this time the six bandmates -- Gun-il, Jung-su, O.de, Gaon, Jun-han, Joo-yeon -- have listed themselves as lyricists and composers on the EP.
Leading the six-track package is “Test Me,” which is played in semitone interweaved with fast, frenzied beats composed by Jung-su and O.de, the keyboardists, and Jun-han, who plays guitar.
Apart from the upbeat melody, the words to the song convey a message about defiance and having the courage to say “no” to a confined society where everything is supposed to be “ordinary.” As K-pop’s up-and-coming pop-rock band, Xdinary Heroes’ performance also features drums, a keyboard, guitar and bass.
Other tracks that round out the album are “Knock Down,” “Sucker Punch!,” “Strawberry Cake” and “Pirates.”
“Hello, World!” marks the first page of the band’s universe.
If the sextet’s debut single “Happy Death Day” described a situation of facing something unfamiliar on one’s happiest and most celebrated day, the new EP drifts away from the cryptic ambiance and opts for taking a leap of faith.
The title of the new EP comes from the term for sample programs designed to familiarize users with a new programming language. In line with that, the six bandmates enter a new, unknown space, and the album talks about how they gather together.
Xdinary Heroes are also set to meet with fans for the first time through an in-person showcase at 8 p.m., just two hours after the release of the first EP.
The six-track package was set to hit global music platforms Wednesday at 6 p.m.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)