Business

Boys go for delivery food, girls go for coffee: report

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Jul 19, 2022 - 18:28       Updated : Jul 19, 2022 - 18:28
Results from KB Kookmin’s card analysis showed that while Korean male middle and high school students mostly went for late-night and delivery snacks, female students mostly went to coffee shops. Yonhap
Among Korean teenagers, female students made purchases mostly at coffee shops while male students spent their money on food delivery and late-night snack shops the most, data showed Tuesday.

According to KB Kookmin‘s card analysis of debit card sales, 14 percent of male middle and high school students holding KB debit cards, paid for food delivery and late-night snacks, while 11 percent spent their allowances at hamburger restaurants and coffee shops.

The analysis further showed that 19 percent of female middle and high school students went to coffee shops. About 13 percent of the female students made purchases at delivery and late-night snack shops, and 7 percent of them had spent their money in Mala Xiangguo and malatang hot pot stores, in particular.

The data showed that the number of students purchasing products with debit cards had steadily increased as well.

The average monthly debit card usage of middle and high school students showed a 31 percent increase, from 88,000 won in the first half of 2019 to 116,000 won in the first half of 2022.

According to the analysis, the number of mobile payments used by teenage customers, who are more digital-friendly, had also increased.

During the first half of 2022, the data showed that 65 percent of middle and high school students had made a purchase using mobile payments, a 14 percent increase from the first half of 2019. 

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
