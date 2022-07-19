S. Korea’s daily COVID-19 infections double again to 70,000

People wait in line at a local COVID-19 testing station, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korea‘s new coronavirus cases again doubled Monday from the previous week to surpass 70,000, amid a resurgence of infections fueled by the highly contagious new omicron subvariant, BA.5.
In figures released Tuesday morning, local governments reported 73,582 additional cases. That was more than double from a week earlier, when the country posted 37,360 cases during the same period. The figure is also upmore than fourfold from 18,147cases two weeks ago.
It is also the first time that the country’s daily infections have surpassed the 70,000 mark since April 26, when the figure reached 76,769 cases.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)