Experimental Film and Video festival explores cinematic conventions

A scene from “Night Scene Charminar” (EXiS)



A total of 34 films are in the running for awards at the Seoul International Experimental Film and Video Festival (EXiS), which kicked off last Thursday.



This year, 12 films were selected for the Korean Competition Section and 22 films for the International Competition Section from more than 1,400 submissions from 72 countries.



Among the films premiering at EXiS are “Night Scene Charminar” by Gautam Valluri, which features a sleepwalker roaming around a night market in Old Hyderabad, India, as well as “Flight and Frame” by Johan Chang, a nine-minute clip of 8mm film footage shot in Taiwan and Japan that he spent months converting into 16mm film.



“Three Circles with the Whale” by Im Go-eun is another video getting its premiere at EXiS. The filmmaker and visual artist explores how humans sense, speculate and respond to signs of life and death by following a whale.



Wang Ji-eun’s “Playing Time Played” looks into the perception of time through relation of power and images, in the form of an optical sound performance.





A scene from “Flight and Frame” (EXiS)