 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top prizes at British air show

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 18, 2022 - 11:08       Updated : Jul 18, 2022 - 11:08
The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team conducts a performance at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Gloucestershire, in Britain, in this photo released on Monday, by the armed service. (Yonhap)
The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team conducts a performance at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Gloucestershire, in Britain, in this photo released on Monday, by the armed service. (Yonhap)

The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team received two top awards at the world's largest military air show in Britain over the weekend, the armed service said Monday.

The Black Eagles team clinched the King Hussein Memorial Sword for the best overall flying demonstration and the As the Crow Flies Trophy at the three-day Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at Fairford, Gloucestershire, which closed Sunday.

At the same air show a decade ago, the team won the same awards for its outstanding performance.

"No words could sufficiently describe how proud I am of you today," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa told the team at the show.

In this year's edition, the Black Eagles staged a 25-minute performance each day, and the team pulled off complex air maneuvers, like the Taeguk sequence -- in which their jets draw the shape of the Korean national flag -- and the wedge roll, the Air Force said.

On Saturday, the team also conducted a flyby in skies above the Korean War memorial in Burton upon Trent in commemoration of the veterans who fought in support of South Korea during the 1950-53 conflict.

In its next schedule in Britain, the Black Eagles will conduct a flyby at the Fanborough International Air Show, which will run from Monday to Friday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114