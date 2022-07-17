[Herald Interview] Hitmaker Choi Dong-hoon feels pressure with high-budget film ‘Alienoid’

Korean director Choi Dong-hoon (center) gives directions to actors -- Kim Tae-ri (left) and Yum Jung-ah -- in the fantasy action film “Alienoid” (CJ ENM)





From his debut feature “The Big Swindle” (2004) to his most recent megahit film “Assassination” (2015), which attracted over 10 million viewers, there is not a single movie out of the six directed by Choi Dong-hoon that has failed to appeal to Korean audiences.



The 51-year-old director’s other crime film “The Thieves” also broke the 10-million mark when it was released in 2012.



Many people might assume that the word “failure” is simply not part of director Choi’s vocabulary. However, Choi said that he, too, is under pressure to create another box office hit like any other commercial film director, especially since the net production cost of his upcoming film “Alienoid” was 33 billion won ($25 million). This means the movie has to sell over 7 million tickets to break even.



“I am well aware that just because my previous works were hits, it doesn’t mean that my upcoming movie will also be a success,” Choi said during an interview with a group of local reporters via Zoom on Friday.



A previous project’s success is an honorable prize, but also a ball and chain to directors, he added.



Although he often talked about his worries about success during hoesik, or after-work dinners, he noted that these concerns were not on his mind when actually creating the film.



Instead, during the production process, he focused on making appealing characters and how to effectively present them to the audience. Also, he made sure that he felt satisfied.



“When writing the script, I kept on asking myself: do I want to watch this movie? Am I really having fun writing this? I don’t write anything that I don’t like. It is my priority,” he said.



Choi’s new movie uses his wild imagination. It begins in the present, when the main characters encounter an alien ship. They then travel back in time to the year 1390 during the late Goryeo period (918-1392) where unique magicians known as “dosa” live.



When using his imagination to create a film, Choi said he has his own rules for creating a motion picture that is not too absurd.





Korean director Choi Dong-hoon (Caper Film)