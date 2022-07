What first seemed to be a simple trend is now a major part of how many Koreans define themselves.

People often ask each other what their MBTI is – between friends, on blind dates and even in job interviews.

But why are Koreans so obsessed with MBTI and who brought it to Korea? Let’s find out!



Kim Su-hyeon, Park Sun-yeong and Lee Ji-min contributed to this report.

By

Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)

Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)