 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea ranks 2nd at int'l youth math competition

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 15, 2022 - 09:29       Updated : Jul 15, 2022 - 09:29
This picture captured from the website of the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022 on Friday, shows the South Korean delegation on the podium. (International Mathematical Olympiad 2022)
This picture captured from the website of the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022 on Friday, shows the South Korean delegation on the podium. (International Mathematical Olympiad 2022)

South Korea ranked second at this year's youth international mathematics competition in Norway earlier this month, with China clinching the top spot, the event's organizers said Friday.

The six-member South Korean delegation earned a combined 208 points with three gold medals and as many silvers at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2022 that took place in Oslo from July 6-15, according the IMO's website.

South Korea finished in second place out of 104 countries. Last year, Seoul ranked third with five golds and one silver.

China claimed the first spot at this year's event with a full 252 points after winning gold medals in all six problems. It marks the second time since 1994 that a participating nation has received full marks. The United States achieved the feat 28 years ago.

The IMO is an annual worldwide competition for exceptionally talented high school students. The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, and South Korea won the championship twice in 2012 and 2017.

In the run-up to the competition, the IMO's board suspended Russia's membership due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but allowed Russian students to take part in their private capacity. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114