National

Wary parents petition against demonstrations near presidential office

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 14, 2022 - 09:32       Updated : Jul 14, 2022 - 09:32
Residents in Seongju County and the city of Gimcheon located in the vicinity of the THAAD base staged rallies in front of the presidential office in Yongsan on June 23 to protest against the Yoon government’s plans to ensure full-scale operation of the THAAD anti-missile system. (Yonhap)
Residents in Seongju County and the city of Gimcheon located in the vicinity of the THAAD base staged rallies in front of the presidential office in Yongsan on June 23 to protest against the Yoon government’s plans to ensure full-scale operation of the THAAD anti-missile system. (Yonhap)

A group of elementary school parents near the presidential office has filed a petition asking police to take steps to safeguard their children from noise and other hazards from constant rallies around the top office.

A series of rallies have been held near the new presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, in recent months, led by protestors ranging from a progressive labor union to a disabled advocacy group.

The parents' association of Yongsan Elementary School -- adjacent to the office -- submitted the petition to the Seoul Yongsan Police Station on Monday, demanding countermeasures, it said.

"Large-scale rallies have been held repeatedly, violating the students' right to learn," the petition said, further demanding police stop protesters from using loudspeakers during school hours.

A similar petition was filed by hundreds of neighbors who live near President Yoon Suk-yeol's private home earlier, asking police to stop noisy protest rallies in their neighborhood.

Using loudspeakers, progressive protestors from the YouTube news channel Voice of Seoul have been staging daily rallies in front of Yoon's apartment building in southern Seoul, in retaliation for noisy conservative rallies in front of former President Moon Jae-in's retirement home in the southeastern city of Yangsan. (Yonhap)

