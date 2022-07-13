 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Finance minister concerned about recession after inflation comes under control

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2022 - 21:30       Updated : Jul 13, 2022 - 21:30

 

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks at a forum on Jeju Island on July 13, 2022. (Yonhap)
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks at a forum on Jeju Island on July 13, 2022. (Yonhap)


South Korea's chief economic policymaker said Wednesday that he is gravely concerned about a possible recession after soaring inflation stabilizes.

His remarks came after the Bank of Korea raised its policy rate by a half percentage point, the largest-ever increase, earlier in the day to combat high-flying inflation.

"(The BOK's rate hike) will help rein in rising expected inflation down the road," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said in a forum held in Jeju. "In October, consumer prices may stabilize, and our next concern may be economic recession," he said.

The finance minister emphasized that his task is to balance inflation against economic recession.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25 percent although it expects this year's economic growth to be below its forecast of 2.7 percent in May.

Wednesday's rate increase came after the central bank enacted back-to-back 0.25 percentage-point rate increases in April and May.

It represented the first time borrowing costs have been elevated for three consecutive months.

South Korea has been grappling with fast-rising inflation pressure amid soaring energy and commodity prices caused by rebounding demand following the pandemic and protracted supply chain disruptions that have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

The country's consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, soared
6 percent last month from a year earlier. It was the sharpest price increase since a 6.8 percent jump in November 1998, when South Korea was in the midst of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.

In May, the BOK revised up its 2022 inflation growth projection to 4.5 percent from 3.1 percent three months earlier and recently said the pace could be faster than earlier anticipated. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114